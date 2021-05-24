Oppenheimer Thinks EverQuote’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote (EVER), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.59, close to its 52-week low of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EverQuote’s market cap is currently $822.7M and has a P/E ratio of -58.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.