Oppenheimer Thinks Evaxion Biotech’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evaxion Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

