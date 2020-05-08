Oppenheimer Thinks Covanta Holding’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Covanta Holding (CVA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.96, close to its 52-week low of $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covanta Holding is a Hold with an average price target of $9.42.

Covanta Holding’s market cap is currently $947.5M and has a P/E ratio of 113.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVA in relation to earlier this year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

