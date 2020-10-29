Oppenheimer Thinks Covanta Holding’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Covanta Holding (CVA) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.62, close to its 52-week low of $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Covanta Holding with a $10.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Covanta Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and GAAP net loss of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $467 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.