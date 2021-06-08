Oppenheimer Thinks Compugen’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Compugen (CGEN), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94, close to its 52-week low of $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compugen with a $17.50 average price target.

Compugen’s market cap is currently $664.4M and has a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.55.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.