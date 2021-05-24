Oppenheimer Thinks Chemomab Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones assigned a Buy rating to Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemomab Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $168.80 and a one-year low of $12.32. Currently, Chemomab Therapeutics has an average volume of 286.2K.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in tin the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for cancer-related diseases. Its products include two drugs for cancer BC-819 and BC-821. The company was founded by Avraham Hochberg in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.