Oppenheimer Thinks Cerecor’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cerecor (CERC), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerecor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.20 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, Cerecor has an average volume of 142.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CERC in relation to earlier this year.

Cerecor, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses in medical development. It involves in the discovery, manufacture and commercialization of prescription for neurological and psychiatric disorders. It products include CERC-301, CERC-501, CERC-611, and CERC-406. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.