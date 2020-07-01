Oppenheimer Thinks Cellectar Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 51.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectar Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67, a 184.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.62 million.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma; CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease; CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. The company was founded in June,1996 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.