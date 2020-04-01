Oppenheimer Thinks CDK Global’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.85, close to its 52-week low of $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.9% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.91 and a one-year low of $29.13. Currently, CDK Global has an average volume of 887.8K.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.