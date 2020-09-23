Oppenheimer Thinks Brainsway’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Brainsway (BWAY) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.53 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, Brainsway has an average volume of 23.66K.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.