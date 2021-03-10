Oppenheimer Thinks BlueCity Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BlueCity Holdings (BLCT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.77, close to its 52-week low of $8.04.

BlueCity Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.89 and a one-year low of $8.04. Currently, BlueCity Holdings has an average volume of 453.9K.

BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men’s health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.