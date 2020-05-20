Oppenheimer Thinks Biolinerx’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94, close to its 52-week low of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Biolinerx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33.

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.65 million.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.