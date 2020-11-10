Oppenheimer Thinks Baudax Bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baudax Bio (BXRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 35.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Baudax Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Baudax Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $349K and GAAP net loss of $30.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.58 million.

Baudax Bio, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing products for acute care settings. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.