Oppenheimer Thinks Baudax Bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baudax Bio (BXRX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baudax Bio with a $4.00 average price target, which is a 296.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Baudax Bio has an average volume of 3.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BXRX in relation to earlier this year.

Baudax Bio, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing products for acute care settings. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.