Oppenheimer Thinks Avenue Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.02, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on Avenue Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATXI in relation to earlier this year.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.