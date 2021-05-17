Oppenheimer Thinks Aurora Mobile’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aurora Mobile (JG), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 18.8% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

Aurora Mobile has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aurora Mobile’s market cap is currently $332.5M and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.