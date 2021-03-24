Oppenheimer Thinks Aptose Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, which is a 185.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $3.39. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 966.8K.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

