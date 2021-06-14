Oppenheimer Thinks Aptose Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.14 average price target, a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $3.39. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 4.23M.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.