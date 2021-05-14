Oppenheimer Thinks Aeva Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aeva Technologies (AEVA), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeva Technologies with a $23.40 average price target, which is a 194.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

