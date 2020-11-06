Oppenheimer Thinks Aerie Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.6% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.60, representing a 140.3% upside. In a report issued on October 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 743.6K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.