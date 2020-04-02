Oppenheimer Thinks Acasti Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acasti Pharma with a $3.25 average price target.

Based on Acasti Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. It focuses on the research of prescription drugs using omega-3, fatty acids derived from krill oil. The company was founded by Henri Harland on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

