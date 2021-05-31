Oppenheimer Thinks 89bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to 89bio (ETNB) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.90, close to its 52-week low of $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $52.60 average price target, representing a 173.4% upside. In a report issued on May 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on 89bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.