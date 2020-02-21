Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Universal Display (OLED)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Universal Display (OLED) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Yang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $175.00.

Based on Universal Display’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.04 million.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.