Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tilray (TLRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Tilray (TLRY) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Tilray has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.92, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tilray’s market cap is currently $8.55B and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 160.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.