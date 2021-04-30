Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.71, close to its 52-week high of $104.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $97.33, representing a -4.7% downside. In a report issued on April 27, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $101.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.94 and a one-year low of $41.68. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 782.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXRH in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.