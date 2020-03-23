Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Target Hospitality (TH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target Hospitality is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00, representing an 117.4% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Target Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $66K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $636.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TH in relation to earlier this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.