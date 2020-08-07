Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for T Mobile US (TMUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.10, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 74.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $116.68 average price target, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $133.7B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

