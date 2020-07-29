Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.90, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Six Flags’ market cap is currently $1.63B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.