Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.17, close to its 52-week high of $46.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.40, representing a -16.5% downside. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $621 million and had a net profit of $180 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.