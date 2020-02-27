Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.87.

The company has a one-year high of $158.80 and a one-year low of $72.05. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.06M.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

