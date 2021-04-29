Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Qualcomm (QCOM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $167.62 average price target, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $179.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $167.94 and a one-year low of $74.09. Currently, Qualcomm has an average volume of 10.88M.

QUALCOMM, Inc. develops and sells wireless telecommunications products and services that are used in mobile devices and other wireless products (including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices and other connected devices) as well as in automotive and internet of things (IoT). It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) semicondutor business, Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

