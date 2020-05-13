Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Prothena (PRTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Prothena (PRTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 40.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141K and GAAP net loss of $23.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.87 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.