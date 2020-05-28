Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reiterated a Hold rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 76.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The the analyst consensus on MiX Telematics is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $17.21 and a one-year low of $6.64. Currently, MiX Telematics has an average volume of 103.2K.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.