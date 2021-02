Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse (LFUS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $269.14, close to its 52-week high of $287.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Littelfuse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $288.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $287.92 and a one-year low of $103.63. Currently, Littelfuse has an average volume of 102.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LFUS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Ryan Stafford, the EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy of LFUS sold 2,919 shares for a total of $802,725.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically. The Industrial segment consists of power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls and other circuit protection products for use in various industrial applications such as oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevators and other industrial equipment. The company was founded by Edward V. Sundt in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.