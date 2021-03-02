Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Lemonade (LMND)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Lemonade (LMND) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemonade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.50.

Lemonade’s market cap is currently $7.49B and has a P/E ratio of -44.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMND in relation to earlier this year.

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.

