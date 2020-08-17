Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Iqiyi (IQ)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.26.

CFA has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5041 out of 6889 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.92, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, New Street also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.50 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 9.28M.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

