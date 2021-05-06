Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ion Geophysical (IO)

Christine Brown- May 6, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ion Geophysical (IO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ion Geophysical with a $10.00 average price target.

Ion Geophysical’s market cap is currently $62.81M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.45.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

