Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61, close to its 52-week low of $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Seattle Genetics.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.75, which is a 206.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.07 million.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class.