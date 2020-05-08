Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 80.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $31.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $9.19. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 756.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.