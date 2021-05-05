Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $226.53, close to its 52-week high of $252.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $257.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inspire Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.01 million and GAAP net loss of $7.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INSP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Read More on INSP: