Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for First Solar (FSLR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on First Solar (FSLR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 70.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $97.44.

Based on First Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $928 million and net profit of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $547 million and had a net profit of $30.62 million.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.