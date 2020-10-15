Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fastly (FSLY)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Fastly (FSLY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.18, close to its 52-week high of $128.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.83, representing a -26.3% downside. In a report issued on October 13, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $128.77 and a one-year low of $10.63. Currently, Fastly has an average volume of 9.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 172 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on FSLY: