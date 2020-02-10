Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Expedia (EXPE)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $124.44 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $93.53. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Core OTA, trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia.