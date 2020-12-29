Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS) on December 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.29, close to its 52-week high of $88.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial, and American Express.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.27, implying a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $86.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $27.09B and has a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.