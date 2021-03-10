Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.82, close to its 52-week high of $80.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $75.20 average price target, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.32 and a one-year low of $13.46. Currently, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average volume of 2.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Edward Stack, the Chairman & CEO of DKS sold 31,120 shares for a total of $2,082,239.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.