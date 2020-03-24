Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1152.24, close to its 52-week low of $1107.29.

Kelly has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #525 out of 6153 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1928.00, a 65.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1540.00 price target.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.21 billion and had a net profit of $646 million.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties.