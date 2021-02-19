Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $308.85, close to its 52-week high of $326.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 77.2% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $326.42.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $23.62B and has a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.25.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.