Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for WEX (WEX)

In a report released today, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WEX (WEX), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.35, close to its 52-week low of $166.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 84.2% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.78, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WEX’s market cap is currently $7.92B and has a P/E ratio of 80.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Melissa Goodwin, the CEO and President, WEX Inc. of WEX sold 16,006 shares for a total of $3,441,130.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions.