Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Wesco International (WCC)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.80.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $34.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $42.37 million.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.