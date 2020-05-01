Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Wayfair (W)

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $86.74 average price target, which is a -31.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $166.40 and a one-year low of $21.71. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 4.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.